The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $595.72 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 144,091 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $595,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,345,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $357,719,000 after purchasing an additional 727,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 856,161 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $99,254,000 after purchasing an additional 525,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day moving average is $126.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

