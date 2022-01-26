The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $700.71 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.82% of Suncor Energy worth $700,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 132.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,822,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,974,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,612,000 after buying an additional 450,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 183.5% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

