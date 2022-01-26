The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,150 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $338,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

