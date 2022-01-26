The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 84,266 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,714,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,266 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $912,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 38.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.86.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

