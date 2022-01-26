The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.49. 22,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,477. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

