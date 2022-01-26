The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 137 ($1.85).

RTN opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.28) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.73. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £723.73 million and a PE ratio of 19.71.

In related news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($113,329.74).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

