The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.96.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.35. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

