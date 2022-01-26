The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 130.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 181.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 719,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

