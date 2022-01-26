Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9,022.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,483 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 742.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,096,000 after purchasing an additional 127,702 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 41,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $633.44.

Shares of TMO opened at $567.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $629.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

