Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50,342 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,232,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after acquiring an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,384,000 after purchasing an additional 326,159 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $572.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $629.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $633.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.