Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,384,000 after purchasing an additional 326,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.44.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $567.28. 12,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,714. The company has a market cap of $223.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $629.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

