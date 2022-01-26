TheStreet Downgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) to D

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of -0.12. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 209,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

