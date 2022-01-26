Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF opened at $6.16 on Monday. Thinkific Labs has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

