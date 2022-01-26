Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $92.42. Approximately 52,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,021,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.32.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.