Thorstarter Market Cap Hits $9.54 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $471,165.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06855699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,174.66 or 0.99581787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

