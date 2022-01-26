Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

TF opened at C$9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$779.60 million and a PE ratio of 20.87. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.61. The company has a current ratio of 29.97, a quick ratio of 29.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timbercreek Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

