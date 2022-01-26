tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $181.00

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.39), with a volume of 41881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.64).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.38) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.01. The company has a market capitalization of £364.51 million and a PE ratio of 132.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

