TNC Coin Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $27.01 million and $1.40 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00041718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006260 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.