TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Down to $4.66

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.20. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 1,795 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The company has a market cap of $708.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mrva purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

