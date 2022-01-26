TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 35,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,363 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 23,688 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $53,061.12.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 52,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $131,335.75.

On Monday, December 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 87,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $254,989.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $53,372.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $40,138.56.

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $205,330.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

