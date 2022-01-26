Tractor Supply (TSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $212.36 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

