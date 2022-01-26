Traders Purchase High Volume of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Call Options (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,335 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 762% compared to the average volume of 271 call options.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

NASDAQ IPA opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.