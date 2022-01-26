TradeStars Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $275,846.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. TradeStars has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $275,846.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.04 or 0.06836286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.29 or 1.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050281 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

