Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.88

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 21211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,709,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

