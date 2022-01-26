TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Raised by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $614.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $618.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

