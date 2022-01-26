TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,651. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.