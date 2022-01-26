TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,693,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,550,000 after buying an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

