Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Albert Gourley Purchases 110,958 Shares of Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) insider Albert Gourley bought 110,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £43,273.62 ($58,383.19).

Shares of LON:TRR opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £99.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.86. Trident Royalties Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.30 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47 ($0.63).

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, US, Zambia and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

