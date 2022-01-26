Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Albert Gourley Purchases 110,958 Shares of Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) insider Albert Gourley bought 110,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £43,273.62 ($58,383.19).
Shares of LON:TRR opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £99.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.86. Trident Royalties Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.30 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47 ($0.63).
Trident Royalties Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.