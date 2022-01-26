Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after buying an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,103,000 after acquiring an additional 298,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

