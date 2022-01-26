Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $152.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.27, but opened at $92.64. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $89.82, with a volume of 445 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock worth $4,021,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

