Truist Financial Corp Invests $359,000 in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.15 million, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 2.24. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

