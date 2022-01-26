Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.01. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

