Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.04. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.