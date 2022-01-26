Truist Financial Corp Sells 288 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $436.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.92.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.