Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Guess? were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Guess? by 96.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $6,952,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Guess? by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $3,550,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guess? by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of GES stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.