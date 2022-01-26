Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,154,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,713,000 after buying an additional 168,403 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 162,778 shares during the period. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

