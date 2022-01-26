Truist Financial Raises Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $35.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

AMTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

