Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90. Trustmark has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Trustmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

