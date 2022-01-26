Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

TRQ has been the subject of several other reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight Capital raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $198,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

