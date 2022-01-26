Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$21.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 375,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 491.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 384,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 319,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 102,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

