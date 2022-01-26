Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Raised to Speculative Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.44.
Shares of TRQ stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
