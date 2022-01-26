Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Raised to Speculative Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

