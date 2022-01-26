Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NYSE:TUYA opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82. Tuya has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Tuya will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

