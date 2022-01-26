Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.11

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.11 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 94272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,103,839 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,829,000 after buying an additional 157,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.