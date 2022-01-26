Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of TWST opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.61. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 9,166 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,182,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,837 shares of company stock worth $12,103,839. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.