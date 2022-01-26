Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $56.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Twitter traded as low as $33.41 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 1669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $243,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Twitter by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.