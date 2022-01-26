Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.34

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 63515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 57.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,706 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

