Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $10,400.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 320 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $188.80.

On Monday, January 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 9,380 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $7,504.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

