Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) were down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 1,675,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 818,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

In other news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $57,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 542,200 shares of company stock worth $422,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

