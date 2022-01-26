UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €87.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €87.00 ($98.86) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HEI. Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.58 ($85.88).

HEI stock opened at €60.84 ($69.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($92.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

