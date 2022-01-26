UBS Group Cuts Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target to €96.50

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €101.00 ($114.77) to €96.50 ($109.66) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 1.45. Zalando has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.